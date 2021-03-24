<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Williston Homeowner Upgrades to Energy Efficient Windows & Patio Doors

PostedbyAl Herringshaw

on March 24, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing sliding glass patio door

After

After photo of new Pella sliding glass door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Burlington, VT

  • Age of Structure:

    1986

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom and bedrooms

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, and Pella 250 Series

This house in Williston, VT was built in the 1980s and the homeowners have been there for 15 years. This is the first phase of their home improvement project. They plan to upgrade more windows in the next few years.

The customer wanted energy efficiency and ease of use. There was a very large sliding patio door to remove and replace. A very happy customer that's looking forward to a more energy efficient home and a sliding patio door that actually works properly.

Before

Before photo of existing double-hung windows

After

After photo of new Pella double-hung windows

