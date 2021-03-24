Williston Homeowner Upgrades to Energy Efficient Windows & Patio Doors

This house in Williston, VT was built in the 1980s and the homeowners have been there for 15 years. This is the first phase of their home improvement project. They plan to upgrade more windows in the next few years.

The customer wanted energy efficiency and ease of use. There was a very large sliding patio door to remove and replace. A very happy customer that's looking forward to a more energy efficient home and a sliding patio door that actually works properly.