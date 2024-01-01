Quality windows are vital to bringing natural light into your home while providing insulation and boosting energy efficiency. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.

Here are the signs it may be time to replace your current windows. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. Fogginess with moisture between the glass panes. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.

If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Burlington home. Pella Windows come in many different styles and feature high-performance window technology to enhance your home