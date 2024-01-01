Buying Replacement Windows in Burlington
Quality windows are vital to bringing natural light into your home while providing insulation and boosting energy efficiency. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.
Here are the signs it may be time to replace your current windows. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. Fogginess with moisture between the glass panes. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.
If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Burlington home. Pella Windows come in many different styles and feature high-performance window technology to enhance your home
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflects the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. With a layer of argon gas in between the glass, Pella Windows provide extra insulation from outdoor temperatures. Additionally, our products are made to perform in all of the elements. To ensure they meet the highest standards, we test our products multiple times to simulate the long-term performance of all key parts.
Customize your windows with our wide variety of styles and hardware choices to meet your home design dreams in your Burlington home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Vermont's Climate
Our windows are equipped with many features to help deliver energy efficiency to your home in any climate. We build windows we are proud of. Our impact-resistant windows are built to provide superior protection from the elements. In Burlington, hot summers and cold winters are inevitable. With this in mind, you’ll want windows that perform well in either scenario.
Regardless of where you live, Pella Windows are designed for your specific climate type. Whether you’re looking to keep your home safer or add greater energy efficiency, upgrading your windows can help.
- In the summer, you can keep your home comfortable — and protected from the heat — with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.
- Prevent heat transfer through your windows and increase your home’s energy efficiency with double- or triple-pane insulated windows.
- When winter approaches, windows with double or triple-pane glass with argon insulation provide draft protection and are recommended for withstanding the elements.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
