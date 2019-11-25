All-New Wood Windows Refresh Glen Allen Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 25, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Glen Allen, VA
Age of Structure:
20
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This Glen Allen, Virginia, customer was looking to add windows that would improve the overall energy efficiency of their home while also matching the original look and feel of the structure.
It was a large job. We replaced all of the windows on the home and a few doors.
This project was centered around both function and design making Lifestyle Series an ideal solution, offering an uncompromising solution to both.
Project Gallery
