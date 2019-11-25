<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

All-New Wood Windows Refresh Glen Allen Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 25, 2019

Exterior view of two-story red brick home with new wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glen Allen, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    20

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This Glen Allen, Virginia, customer was looking to add windows that would improve the overall energy efficiency of their home while also matching the original look and feel of the structure.

It was a large job. We replaced all of the windows on the home and a few doors.

This project was centered around both function and design making Lifestyle Series an ideal solution, offering an uncompromising solution to both.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now