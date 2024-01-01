Our Team
Meet Your Pella of Virginia Leadership Team
Our expert management team brings over 40 combined years of Pella experience to every interaction with our customers, plus decades more experience in the construction industry. This expertise, paired with a primary focus on customer service, ensures that every homeowner and contractor we serve leaves happy.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Interested in joining the Pella of Virginia team? Please visit our careers page.
Leadership
Jason Dowdy
Retail Sales MangerRead Bio
Patrick O'Toole
PresidentRead Bio
Ryan Trebour
General Manager of OperationsRead Bio