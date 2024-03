Trade Manager

I come to Pella Windows from Halyard Health Corporation, spending the last 15 years in Sales and Sales Leadership Roles. I am a local boy raised in Richmond and a Graduate of Midlothian High School. I graduated from the University of South Carolina and I love to cheer on the Gamecocks! I am married with 2 kids, my wife is Beth and we have a son Jake 13 and daughter Lauren 11. When not working you can find us running them around to some sporting event.