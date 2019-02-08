Traditional Style Meets Modern Features with Wood Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyRichard Wood
on February 8, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This customer in Midlothian, VA wanted a modern home with a classic aesthetic. Pella's double-hung Architect Series® Reserve™ windows provide an old-style look with modern innovation. We also installed a multi-slide patio door with a unique track system that allows it to be opened and closed with minimal effort.
