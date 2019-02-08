<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Traditional Style Meets Modern Features with Wood Double-Hung Windows

Richard Wood

on February 8, 2019

midlothian home gets new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

This customer in Midlothian, VA wanted a modern home with a classic aesthetic. Pella's double-hung Architect Series® Reserve™ windows provide an old-style look with modern innovation. We also installed a multi-slide patio door with a unique track system that allows it to be opened and closed with minimal effort.






































