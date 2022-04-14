<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Sliding Windows Enhance Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 14, 2022

Before

Midlothian home exterior

After

Midlothian home exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1969

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom, back of home

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Midlothian homeowner was already a Pella fan, so she knew exactly who to reach out to when her existing Pella casement windows — after a good, long lifespan — needed replacing.

We got her set up with three-panel sliding windows on the front of the home and fixed windows on the back, all vinyl styles from our 250 Series. Vinyl is a great, low-maintenance option that is energy efficient and can come with many of Pella's most popular features, like the new hidden screen. The homeowner loves the way we were able to match her previous windows and couldn't be more complimentary of the installation crew and the overall process.








































