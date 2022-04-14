Vinyl Sliding Windows Enhance Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 14, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1969
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom, back of home
Products Used:
This Midlothian homeowner was already a Pella fan, so she knew exactly who to reach out to when her existing Pella casement windows — after a good, long lifespan — needed replacing.
We got her set up with three-panel sliding windows on the front of the home and fixed windows on the back, all vinyl styles from our 250 Series. Vinyl is a great, low-maintenance option that is energy efficient and can come with many of Pella's most popular features, like the new hidden screen. The homeowner loves the way we were able to match her previous windows and couldn't be more complimentary of the installation crew and the overall process.
