When you open a window to enjoy some fresh air, the Hidden Screen tightly positions itself within the window to keep bugs and other wind-swept debris out. Once you close the window, the Hidden Screen is no longer visible, providing a clearer view and more natural light in your home than a conventional screen would. From an outside perspective — literally — your beautiful windows are on display for neighbors to admire, rather than being obstructed by unsightly screens.

Long-Lasting and Low-Maintenance

The Hidden Screen is made of durable screen cloth and designed for long-lasting use. It managed to withstand 9,400 testing cycles, which is the equivalent of opening and closing your window every day for 25 years.

If your Hidden Screen becomes misaligned after a collision with your excited pet or a rogue ball from driveway basketball practice, simply close your window completely and reopen it to realign the screen. Retrofitting: Our vinyl windows are built to last, so we’d never create an enhancement that would require them to be replaced earlier than necessary. The Hidden Screen can be easily added to any existing 250 Series single-hung, double-hung or sliding windows in your home.

Visit your nearest showroom to experience the convenience of the Hidden Screen. A Pella professional can help you color-match the screen’s storage cartridge to your vinyl frames so your home can be as practical as it is stylish, whether the windows are opened or closed.