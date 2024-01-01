Washington D.C. Double-Hung Windows
Versatile Double-Hung Windows Suit Washington D.C.’s Traditional-Style Homes
Washington D.C.’s varied architecture represents the robust history of our nation’s capital well. Like many historic cities, Washington D.C. is home to a variety of traditional styles, ranging from classic Colonial, ornate Beaux Arts and whimsical Tudor, to brightly colored Federal- and Victorian-style row houses. To accommodate this variety, D.C. homes need an adaptable window that blends an authentic, historic look with modern performance, and they’ve found it in the double-hung window.
Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among D.C. homeowners.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Maximum Ventilation
Energy Efficiency
Easy to Clean
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Traditional Style
If you’re worried that replacing your windows might jeopardize the integrity of your historic D.C. home, don’t be. Our double-hung windows are designed to be true to traditional styles and materials, meet historic ordinances and can be customized to further reinforce your home’s authenticity.
Bay WindowsBay windows are a defining characteristic of many traditional homes. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, which allow ventilation.
Special Shape WindowsContemporary styles favor clean, straight lines, but the traditional architecture prevalent throughout D.C. often incorporates rounder components. Thus, it’s popular to incorporate a curved or half-circle shaped window above entry doors and double-hung windows. Not only does this add visual interest, it increases natural light flow and preserves historic integrity.
Wood Windows
Thanks to its natural insulating properties, wood has long been a preferred material for framing windows. Homeowners today still love the classic look of wood windows, their energy-efficient qualities and how easily they can enhance historic architecture and decor, which makes them a great choice for D.C. homes.
Washington D.C. Climate Recommendations
Officially classified as part of the humid subtropical climate zone, Northern Virginia experiences all four seasons and ample precipitation. Winters in the area can get chilly and even bring snow, while summers are hot and humid. Spring and fall are the most pleasant times of year, weather-wise. Ensure your double-hung windows are equipped to withstand NoVA’s climate conditions and maintain a comfortable indoor environment year-round.
- Diverse ClimatePrepare for cool winters and hot, humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. Our strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
- Discreet ScreensMaximize natural light, fresh air and your view while keeping bugs out with our innovative Hidden Screen or Integrated Rolscreen®, which are only visible when your window is open.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
The Right Product for You
