Washington D.C.’s varied architecture represents the robust history of our nation’s capital well. Like many historic cities, Washington D.C. is home to a variety of traditional styles, ranging from classic Colonial, ornate Beaux Arts and whimsical Tudor, to brightly colored Federal- and Victorian-style row houses. To accommodate this variety, D.C. homes need an adaptable window that blends an authentic, historic look with modern performance, and they’ve found it in the double-hung window.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among D.C. homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows