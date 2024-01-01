Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Washington D.C.
It's no surprise that a city as historic as Washington, D.C., still has strong ties to Colonial architecture. Although traditional home styles remain popular, many homeowners are choosing to incorporate contemporary features to lend a more modern aesthetic. To get this look in your new home, consider using symmetrical, evenly-spaced double-hung windows with traditional grille patterns. You can carry this look through to the patio by choosing similar-looking French-hinged doors with matching grilles. If your style trends are more modern, consider sleek lines, modern finishes, and black frames. These styles of contemporary windows and patio doors can bridge the past and present.
Whether you desire an old or new look, the experts at Pella of Washington D.C. can help you achieve your vision. In addition to our extensive knowledge of local architectural styles, we'll help you find the right placement, room use, orientation, and energy-efficient features for your windows and doors.
View new construction projects in Washington D.C.
