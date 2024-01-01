A beautiful landscape surrounds Alberta. From the Canadian Rocky Mountain skyline and downtown streets of Calgary to the capital city of Edmonton, Alberta is known for its affordable cost of living, winter sports and beautiful summers.

Home styles in Alberta vary from modern-style homes in Calgary and Marda Loop to Craftsman-Style Bungalow homes — or “kit” homes — in Mount Pleasant and Crescent Heights. Edmonton’s newer neighbourhoods and gated communities in the city are emerging with modern bungalows and two-storey houses with open floor plans.

Commonly known as: crank out window, retractable window, top hung window, top hinged window

Hinged at the top, awning windows open out like a casement, but are often placed above or below other windows and at the top of doors for additional ventilation and light.