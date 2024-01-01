Alberta Replacement Windows
Awning Windows for Popular Alberta Home Styles
A beautiful landscape surrounds Alberta. From the Canadian Rocky Mountain skyline and downtown streets of Calgary to the capital city of Edmonton, Alberta is known for its affordable cost of living, winter sports and beautiful summers.
Home styles in Alberta vary from modern-style homes in Calgary and Marda Loop to Craftsman-Style Bungalow homes — or “kit” homes — in Mount Pleasant and Crescent Heights. Edmonton’s newer neighbourhoods and gated communities in the city are emerging with modern bungalows and two-storey houses with open floor plans.
Commonly known as: crank out window, retractable window, top hung window, top hinged window
Hinged at the top, awning windows open out like a casement, but are often placed above or below other windows and at the top of doors for additional ventilation and light.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Craftsman Homes
Awning windows are a popular choice for modern craftsman-style bungalows popular in Alberta. When paired with double- and single-hung windows, awning windows can help create a distinctive look. Most Craftsman awning windows feature wood frames in a natural stained finish.
Mid-Century Modern Homes
Awning windows are an ideal match for Mid-Century Modern homes, especially if you are blending multiple styles of windows. Calgary neighbourhoods, like Charleswood and Glendale, feature many homes constructed during the 1950s with unique awning windows.
Vertical Awning Windows
Awning windows can be customized to your home’s architecture and your design preferences. Whether part of a combination, used as a transom or a simple single awning window, customizations are available with not only size and material, but also colors, grilles and hardware.
Tall Awning Windows
Stacked vertical combinations of awning windows create the appearance of a single vertical window, but with a modern touch and the functionality that multiple windows offer. Alberta experiences precipitation throughout the year, and awning windows are especially effective at allowing for improved ventilation without inviting rain into your home during storms.
Alberta Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Durable Materials
Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.
Energy Efficiency
Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers.
Alberta Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.