Buying Replacement Windows in Calgary
Today’s windows are designed to go beyond making your home look great by increasing your home’s energy efficiency, boosting security, and reducing external noise. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.
The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows:
- Your windows are showing physical damage or deterioration.
- Your windows are letting in water or drafts are coming through the window.
- Your windows do not block out excess noise outside.
If you’re experiencing any of the previously mentioned issues, upgrading to windows with modern technology and stylish features can benefit your Calgary home. Pella Windows are crafted using high-quality materials and designed with performance in mind which can make for a great addition to your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflect the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. With a layer of argon gas in between the glass, Pella Windows provide extra insulation from outdoor temperatures. In addition, we are dedicated to providing the best quality doors and windows. Our products undergo rigorous tests to evaluate thermal efficiency and long-term performance.
Our signature hardware comes in a variety of finishes, sizes and shapes to suit any style. Select and customize the style that’s right for your Calgary home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Calgary’s Climate
Pella Windows are designed with features that help to withstand harsh climates while providing efficiency to your home. At Pella, our exceptionally strong impact-resistant windows are designed to help prevent damage caused by wind, water, and debris. In a city like Calgary, with cold winters and hot summers, you’ll want windows that are built to keep your home comfortable.
Hot summers or freezing winters, Pella Windows are built for any climate. Upgrading your windows can help you achieve higher energy efficiency while adding to the value of your home.
For hot summer months, our Low-E insulating glass will increase your home’s energy efficiency by reducing heat transfer.
- For the cold winter months, your windows need insulated glass equipped with Low-E that can protect your home from the cold while letting the sun’s warmth in.
- Prevent heat transfer through your windows and increase your home’s energy efficiency with double- or triple-pane insulated windows.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.