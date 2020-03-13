Lifestyle Series Windows Update Massachusetts Home

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
PostedbyAdam Lukomski

on March 13, 2020

Before

Fixed window with arched transom before

After

New lifestyle series wood fixed and arched transom window with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

This Massachusetts customer wanted to completely change the interior design of their trim and windows.

In the kitchen, we installed new Lifestyle Series wood windows with new trim including interior window sills and apron.

In the entryway, we installed a custom Gothic design for the arched window, along with  custom interior trim.

The customer is ecstatic with the new look of all the windows and the statement that they make. 

























































