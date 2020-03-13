Lifestyle Series Windows Update Massachusetts Home
PostedbyAdam Lukomski
on March 13, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Massachusetts customer wanted to completely change the interior design of their trim and windows.
In the kitchen, we installed new Lifestyle Series wood windows with new trim including interior window sills and apron.
In the entryway, we installed a custom Gothic design for the arched window, along with custom interior trim.
The customer is ecstatic with the new look of all the windows and the statement that they make.
