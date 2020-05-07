<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Window & Door Update Three-Season Porch in Westborough

PostedbyBen Ricard

on May 7, 2020

Before

Four wood windows looking onto a porch

After

Wood picture window with traditional grille pattern looking onto a three-season porch

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Westborough, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    44 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    From living/dining room to 3 season

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors, Wood Windows

This Westborough, Massachusetts, customer wanted their three-season porch to feel more like an extension of their home.

Because it is not heated we needed to have a solution that would feel open, but keep out the cold for the winter.

We replaced the multiple casement windows with one wood picture window with a traditional grille pattern and the sliding patio door with a hinged French patio door from the Architect Series.

The transformation was a huge success. The customer was able to take advantage of the outswing door so it didn't take up room in their home and the dining room feels more open now as well. 

