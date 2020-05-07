New Wood Window & Door Update Three-Season Porch in Westborough

This Westborough, Massachusetts, customer wanted their three-season porch to feel more like an extension of their home.

Because it is not heated we needed to have a solution that would feel open, but keep out the cold for the winter.

We replaced the multiple casement windows with one wood picture window with a traditional grille pattern and the sliding patio door with a hinged French patio door from the Architect Series.

The transformation was a huge success. The customer was able to take advantage of the outswing door so it didn't take up room in their home and the dining room feels more open now as well.

