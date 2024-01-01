Grand Rapids Replacement Windows
The biggest city in Western Michigan, Grand Rapids, is brimming with culture and beauty. One of the many things you can do in this vibrant city is enjoy its beautiful architecture. Along with various public buildings and museums, Grand Rapids has some beautiful houses. Explore Forest Hills, Ada, Grand Rapids Township, East Grand Rapids, and Heritage Hill, and you’ll find homes in a range of architectural styles – from Ranch to Colonial to Craftsman, and more.
If you’re building a new home in Grand Rapids, adding to your current home, or simply want to replace your home’s windows, consider awning windows. These windows are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom, and because of this, they offer great airflow – making it easy for you to enjoy Grand Rapids’ beautiful summers and autumns.
Commonly known as: top hung windows, crank-out windows, retractable windows and top-hinged windows.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Brown Awning Windows
Brown windows are a common choice for Craftsman- and traditional-style homes, like Colonial. At Pella, we offer brown awning windows in wood and fiberglass, which can be customized with different finishes and colors. Add a touch of nature to your home with natural wood window frames, which can be finished with our Golden Oak, Early American, or Provincial interior wood stain. Brown is also available on our fiberglass awning windows.
Awning Window With Picture Window
Black Awning Windows
Wood Awning Windows
