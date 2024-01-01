The biggest city in Western Michigan, Grand Rapids, is brimming with culture and beauty. One of the many things you can do in this vibrant city is enjoy its beautiful architecture. Along with various public buildings and museums, Grand Rapids has some beautiful houses. Explore Forest Hills, Ada, Grand Rapids Township, East Grand Rapids, and Heritage Hill, and you’ll find homes in a range of architectural styles – from Ranch to Colonial to Craftsman, and more.

If you’re building a new home in Grand Rapids, adding to your current home, or simply want to replace your home’s windows, consider awning windows. These windows are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom, and because of this, they offer great airflow – making it easy for you to enjoy Grand Rapids’ beautiful summers and autumns.

Commonly known as: top hung windows, crank-out windows, retractable windows and top-hinged windows.