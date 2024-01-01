<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Grand Rapids Replacement Windows

Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency and Natural Light With Awning Windows

The biggest city in Western Michigan, Grand Rapids, is brimming with culture and beauty. One of the many things you can do in this vibrant city is enjoy its beautiful architecture. Along with various public buildings and museums, Grand Rapids has some beautiful houses. Explore Forest Hills, Ada, Grand Rapids Township, East Grand Rapids, and Heritage Hill, and you’ll find homes in a range of architectural styles – from Ranch to Colonial to Craftsman, and more. 

If you’re building a new home in Grand Rapids, adding to your current home, or simply want to replace your home’s windows, consider awning windows. These windows are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom, and because of this, they offer great airflow – making it easy for you to enjoy Grand Rapids’ beautiful summers and autumns. 

Commonly known as: top hung windows, crank-out windows, retractable windows and top-hinged windows.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Brown Awning Windows

Brown windows are a common choice for Craftsman- and traditional-style homes, like Colonial. At Pella, we offer brown awning windows in wood and fiberglass, which can be customized with different finishes and colors. Add a touch of nature to your home with natural wood window frames, which can be finished with our Golden Oak, Early American, or Provincial interior wood stain. Brown is also available on our fiberglass awning windows.

Awning Window With Picture Window

Picture windows give you design flexibility, but since they can’t be opened, you won’t be able to get the ventilation that comes with operable windows. This is where awning windows can help – they are versatile and can be made to resemble picture windows, making for a seamless design. Aside from style benefits, people may opt for picture windows as a safety measure, since they can’t be opened – if you place an awning window above or below it, you can still benefit from ventilation. Whether you have a row of picture windows or just one on its own, consider combining an awning window to maximize your home’s natural light and add ventilation.

Black Awning Windows

Black has been a trending window color for quite some time, and it’s not going away any time soon. This window color can help create contrast and visual interest that boosts your curb appeal. Black windows are a great fit for the Ranch aesthetic, which is a popular home style in Grand Rapids, however, this color can also be used to modernize traditional home styles. At Pella, you can find black windows in wood, vinyl, and fiberglass window materials, giving you endless options to meet your wants and needs.

Wood Awning Windows

Wood windows are a great fit for historic homes since this is the original window material. History aside, wood windows offer many benefits – they are the most customizable window material, have natural beauty, and can last even longer with protective, beautiful aluminum cladding. You can find wood awning windows in various sizes, dimensions, and types of wood, such as pine, douglas fir, mahogany, white and red oak, cherry, and maple.

Grand Rapids Climate Recommendations

Fiberglass Windows

For reliable insulation and superior protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass windows.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.

Insulating Glass

Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers.

