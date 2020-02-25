<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bow to Bay Transformation in Holland

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Michigan

on February 25, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old bow window

After

Exterior view of new wood bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Holland, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    From the 1970s

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows

This Holland, Michigan, customer wanted to replace their current bow window with a bay window to provide a better view from their living room. 

Bow windows can be a bit difficult, but this replacement was a pretty straight-forward change from a bow to bay window. We removed the old window and installed a new wood bay window from the Lifestyle Series. 

Now, the homeowner has a better, wide-open view from their living room with fewer obstructions.





