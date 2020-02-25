Bow to Bay Transformation in Holland
on February 25, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Holland, MI
Age of Structure:
From the 1970s
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
This Holland, Michigan, customer wanted to replace their current bow window with a bay window to provide a better view from their living room.
Bow windows can be a bit difficult, but this replacement was a pretty straight-forward change from a bow to bay window. We removed the old window and installed a new wood bay window from the Lifestyle Series.
Now, the homeowner has a better, wide-open view from their living room with fewer obstructions.
