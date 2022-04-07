Our Favorite Door Trends in 2022 to Uplevel Your Home

The entry door of your home is one of the first things your guests see. With decor trends in 2022 shaking things up, front doors are fair game for a home design overhaul. But what’s on trend with doors this year? Let’s break it down.

Detailed Door Design

Where simple doors were a hallmark of home design trends in the past, there has been a recent push for more detail in all areas of the home, doors included. An entry door can make an entrance of its own with inlaid panels, a bright color, or other unique design aspects. The more detail, the better. Consider premium doors with unique glass panels and gorgeous design details for a show-stopping entry door makeover.

Moulding

Bold moulding is an extremely popular interior design aspect that you can easily apply to your entry and patio doors. The resurgent emphasis on expert craftsmanship is something we applaud at Pella. We’ve always been dedicated to creating windows and doors where the quality of craftsmanship is apparent. That makes choosing an entry door from Pella an easy choice if you’re looking to exemplify this trend in your own home.

Glass Doors for Better Light

Natural light is becoming increasingly important in home design for a number of reasons. The rise of biophilic design necessitates a lot of natural light to keep plants thriving in your home. Natural light also helps keep rooms with richer tones and darker colors from looking dingy, making it a must-have for the cozier trends of 2022. For this reason, glass doors are an excellent choice for homes where the entryway doesn’t make the rest of the house immediately visible. Glass doors are also the perfect choice for a patio door. They let in incredible light and still offer a good variety of design options that suit the rest of your home’s design.

Getting Maximalist With It

The trend toward making our homes the perfect respite from the rest of the world that started with the pandemic lends itself well to the rise in maximalism. You may be surprised to find that you can even get maximalist with your front doors. Maximalism is the perfect excuse to go all out. To lean into the drama.

To tap into the power of the maximalist front door trend, you should aim to do it all. Go bold with the design, go big with the construction, and go crazy on the details. That’s the beauty of maximalism - you can’t overdo it.

Adding a Unique Touch with a New Door

Whatever front door trend calls your name, the experts at Pella are here to help. From extravagant fiberglass entry doors with beautiful designs to glass entry and patio doors that offer loads of natural light, we can help bring your front door trend dreams to life. Schedule a consultation today to get started.