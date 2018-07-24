Real-Life Examples of Craftsman Style Front Doors

Craftsman style entry doors can instantly improve your home’s aesthetic and make your home stand out.

Craftsman style front doors are unique due to the attention to detail and well-designed exterior. The trademark look traditionally includes glass in the upper third of the door, with a thick or ornate piece of trim or moulding immediately below. The glass panes are rectangular, for the most part, and the number of panes can vary.

Pella Windows and doors provides a traditional style door with a modern material like wood-grain low-maintenance fiberglass stained to give a realistic wood look. Other defining features can include wood inset moulding that creates a simple, elegant look.

While craftsman-style doors have been around for a while, they’ve never gone out of style, probably due to their fine craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetic. You do not need to have a Craftsman style home to enjoy the beauty of a traditional Craftsman style entry door. These lovely doors can improve your curb appeal and make a lasting impression on guests.

Here are a few before and after examples of recently installed Craftsman style entry doors to show the impact a new door can have on a home’s exterior.

Modern Industrial Craftsman Door with Classic Appeal

Wanting to improve the quality of their entryway while also updating the aesthetic of their home, these homeowners decided to use a craftsman-style fiberglass door. The black color gives a modern industrial vibe to a traditional door style, making it a great fit against the classic red brick exterior.

Cottage Style Influence

Project: Grove City Entry Door Upgrade

Notice the difference in aesthetic with the new entry door on the right. The added decorative glass panels let natural light in, while also boosting the home’s exterior look and feel.

Craftsman Style Double Front Doors on a Traditional Style Home

This traditional style stucco home had a builder-grade door with a curved transom that the homeowner didn’t want. The after photo shows a beautiful new craftsman style fiberglass double entry door in a mahogany stain. These doors modernize the look of this traditional home.

If you’re looking for an entry door upgrade, Craftsman-style doors are a compelling option that can boost your home’s curb appeal and leave you with a quality front door that will give your home a timeless look.