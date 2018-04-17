6 Space-Saving Ideas for Small Patios

Who wouldn’t love a patio with a built-in grill island and a sink? Or a bar and a dining area? Those are dream patio ideas.

Not everybody has the space for dream home designs. Maybe your house is too small. Or you live in a city where backyard space is at a premium. Or those patio concepts are just out of your price range.

Whatever your limitations, you can still have an amazing patio on a smaller scale. Get the most out of your outdoor living area with these space-saving ideas.