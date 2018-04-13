Outdoor Kitchen Ideas for Ultimate Entertaining
Whether you live in the West and have the benefit of year-round warm weather or simply want to maximize your warmer season days, an outdoor kitchen is a great way to make the most of outdoor-friendly weather.
Homeowners are becoming increasingly interested in spaces that allow them to entertain, host dinner parties, and get together with their community. From full-fledged backyard kitchens to simple patio bar ideas, more and more of these homeowners are transforming their property’s outdoor area to create a multi-functional extension of their home.
If you’re embarking on an outdoor kitchen renovation, or simply want some inspiration to help level up your outdoor dining space, here’s what you need to know.
Popular Elements of an Outdoor Kitchen
Some of the most popular elements of an outdoor kitchen are what you’d expect, but there are countless ways to take these critical features and make them your own. From built-in grill islands to wet bars and more, these are the fundamental building blocks of an outdoor kitchen that will truly wow.
Grill Islands Make Summer Dinner Parties a Breeze
A grill island creates a natural focal point for outdoor entertaining and provides the necessary cooking space you need to whip up delicious dishes at any turn. Making the grill island the centerpiece of your outdoor kitchen allows you to get your chef on without missing a beat in the conversation.
The cooking surface and countertops of a grill island give you everything you need to prepare a meal. Underneath the island, you can add weather-proof exterior storage where you can keep your grilling utensils, seasonings and outdoor dinnerware.
Outdoor Bars Level Up Your Hosting Game
If the grill island is perfect for sating your guests’ appetite, then the outdoor wet bar is the perfect partner to quench their thirst. Outdoor bars serve as a natural gathering place before, during, or after the meal has been served, and often provide a cooler respite than the area directly surrounding the cooking space.
Beverages, glassware, and barware can be stored underneath the bartop in cabinets or shelving, ready to indulge your inner mixologist for happy hour or a late night round of drinks. Additionally, incorporating high-backed bar stools can add seating options that take up minimal space, allowing you to expand the guest list as you wish.
Built-in Mini Fridges Keep Things Cool
If you’re searching for patio kitchen ideas that can enhance the functionality of your space, you may want to consider opting for a built-in mini fridge. A critical element to creating the ultimate outdoor kitchen experience, the built-in mini fridge will keep beverages and meal ingredients fresh and chilled without the need for constant re-entry into your home, or the classic cooler-filled-with-ice solution.
Incorporating a cooling space into your grill island and/or bar area is one of the most common ways to add a sophisticated touch and exceptional functionality to the outdoor entertaining space. With the ability to keep food items fresh and beverages chilled, your warm weather get togethers can last longer without the need for multiple trips inside.
Keep it Clean With an Outdoor Sink
From prep to cleanup, a working sink is another essential for backyard kitchens that will make your hosting life easier and maximize your time soaking up the summer weather. For times when entertaining isn’t top-of-mind, an outdoor sink can serve as a useful spot for hobby gardeners, kid cleanup, and more.
Use Pass-Through Windows to Create a Patio Kitchen Without Major Renovations
Maybe you like the idea of leveling up your outdoor entertaining space but aren’t ready to commit to a fully-fledged outdoor kitchen just yet. Installing a pass-through window to connect your indoor kitchen with your patio, deck, or other outdoor space can be an excellent middle ground.
Stylish and functional, these outdoor kitchen windows allow you to do food prep or cooking indoors while still connecting you to the outdoor space, and can create a perfect jumping off point for a partial outdoor kitchen, cooking area, or pergola-covered oasis.
