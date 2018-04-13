Outdoor Kitchen Ideas for Ultimate Entertaining

Whether you live in the West and have the benefit of year-round warm weather or simply want to maximize your warmer season days, an outdoor kitchen is a great way to make the most of outdoor-friendly weather.

Homeowners are becoming increasingly interested in spaces that allow them to entertain, host dinner parties, and get together with their community. From full-fledged backyard kitchens to simple patio bar ideas, more and more of these homeowners are transforming their property’s outdoor area to create a multi-functional extension of their home.

If you’re embarking on an outdoor kitchen renovation, or simply want some inspiration to help level up your outdoor dining space, here’s what you need to know.