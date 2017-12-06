Choosing the right sliding door for your home will do more than just let people in and out. It can transform the look and feel of your home. Your sliding door can let natural light in while keeping the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. We know there are a variety of sliding door styles on the market to choose from, and the selection from Pella can fit the needs and design of your home.

Types of Sliding Doors

There are two common types of sliding doors, traditional sliding and multi-slide patio doors. The door you choose will depend on the style you are looking for and the amount of space you have to install the door, along with your climate and performance needs. Both the sliding and multi-slide doors come in a variety of finishes that make it simple to find the sliding door to match your home style.