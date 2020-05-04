Alternatives to Basic Sliding Doors

Though different types of architecture and home design have many distinct features and hallmarks that define each, one home design feature transcends them all — the sliding glass patio door.

Sliding patio doors are a great use of space. They slide open within the door frame so you can place furniture, decor or a grill in front of the fixed panel without blocking the flow of the room. Though they take up some wall space, the added view of the outdoors makes sliding glass patio doors a picturesque use that can make your home feel a little more open.

When it comes to finding a sliding door replacement, many homeowners stick with what they know. However, it’s important to understand that a patio door replacement can upgrade and elevate your home far beyond the basics. There are an abundance of patio door options and configurations that can make excellent alternatives to sliding glass doors – without feeling basic.