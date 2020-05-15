How to Know When to Replace Your Patio Doors

French Doors

A French patio door should swing smoothly outward or inward, depending on the style you have. When the door isn’t working correctly, the hinges could be wearing out and close to malfunctioning. The latch can also get jammed, rendering your patio doors unusable. Old doors can sag and scrape your floor when you close the door. A professional should take a look at your French-style doors if they scrape against the floor or ground when opened or closed.

Room is Too Hot or Cold

Drafts are a common sign that you need a new patio door. When seals around doors age, they can retract and crack leading to an increase in air leaks in your home. Replacing your drafty patio door will make sure your home stays comfortable throughout the year while reducing energy costs.

Visible Gaps or Cracks

It’s time to replace your patio door if you spot gaps between the two doors or between the doors and the frame. This can cost you extra dollars on your energy bills over time. Snow or rain can drip through these openings, leading to damage to your door and flooring. Remove wooden patio doors that are chipping, peeling or blistering. This could be a symptom that the door is deteriorating from the inside.

Condensation

Your patio door’s seal might be leaky if you can see condensation between the glass. Roomside condensation can also be tied to poor installation or excess humidity. If the seal fails, air and moisture can collect between the glass panes. This can weaken insulation and energy savings.

Broken Glass or Other Damage

Hail can result in major structural damage to patio doors. Replace doors with exterior or glass damage and consider impact-resistant glass.

Outdated Style

A new patio door may help lower your utility bills and enhance your home’s value while keeping up to date with the latest trends. Replacing your older patio door with a newer style is a great way to update your space.

Save On Energy Costs

Pella’s ENERGY STAR®-rated patio doors include energy-efficient options and upgrades including:

Dual- and triple-pane glass

Low-Emissivity glass coating to keep your home cozier in the winter and more temperate in the summer

Colorless, nontoxic argon gas between panes for the best possible insulation

Between-the-glass blinds and shades

Patio Doors Designed for Real Life

We can help you discover the right patio door to match your home’s style, your preferences and your budget. Whether you need a bi-fold patio door, modern sliding French patio door or a classic glass sliding patio door.

Schedule an appointment online today or stop by your nearest Pella Branch showroom today.

Some Pella® products may not meet ENERGY STAR® guidelines in Canada. For more information, contact your local Pella sales representative or go to energystar.gc.ca.