Patio door curtains are the popular choice.

Curtains are easy to install, easy to clean, easy to replace and easy on the eyes — all reasons why patio door curtains are the favored treatment. Even the most novice of DIYers can handle hanging curtains. And once hung, curtains are easy to clean. You can spot-clean stains or, for most fabrics, toss them in the laundry to get the whole panel looking good as new.

The most difficult thing about patio door curtains is deciding which ones to buy. You have unlimited options for colors and designs on a variety of different fabrics. Curtains give you the ultimate flexibility to match any design and are a stylish element in their own right — something the other patio door coverings can’t claim.

When patio door curtains get a little worn or start to look dated, you can make a change on the cheap. Or if you’re bothered by how much glass they cover, simple fixes like expanding the curtain rod past the width of your patio door or tying curtains at the sides may solve your problem.

Best for: Sliding patio doors, multi-slide patio doors, bifold patio doors and homeowners who want to add some style to their space