Shutters

Shutters are another uncommon choice for covering sliding glass doors, but perhaps they are a good fit for you. Shutters can be installed on a track, so they can move out of the way when you open the door.

Pros:

Shutters allow you to decide how much light you want to let in, and they do an excellent job of keeping light out when they are completely closed.

Shutters are easy to clean.

When they are closed, shutters can provide good insulation from the heat or cold.

Cons:

Shutters are probably the most cumbersome and difficult to install out of any of these options.

Though they are easy to clean, cleaning them takes a lot of time, since shutters provide a lot of surfaces for dust to collect on.

When deciding among different patio door coverings for sliding glass doors, consider insulation, easy maintenance and aesthetics. The type of treatment you choose should be based on your needs and the needs of your home.