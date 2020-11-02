What Makes a Window Energy Efficient

The ENERGY STAR window ratings display the savings you’ll see when compared to single-pane windows. But there’s a lot more that goes into making a window energy efficient than just the number of panes.

Energy-efficient windows are important, but what makes a window energy efficient? To keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, windows need to reduce the amount of air that escapes through the frame and glass, control the rays of light entering and exiting your home, and the heat transfer through the window. The material of the window and the type of glass you choose will impact the window’s overall energy efficiency.

1. Energy-Efficient Window Frames

Window frames can be constructed from a variety of materials. And different window materials provide different levels of thermal resistance — the amount of heat that can transfer from the exterior of the window to the interior of your home.

2. Energy-Saving Glass

The type, thickness and style of glass in your window all contribute to energy efficiency. Allowing certain solar rays to enter or exit your home, as well as reducing the conductivity of your glass, can impact the comfort of your home – and your heating and cooling costs. Four factors contribute to the energy efficiency of window glass:

Number of window panes – Double-pane glass provides better insulation than single-pane, while triple-pane glass can further improve your energy efficiency.

– Double-pane glass provides better insulation than single-pane, while triple-pane glass can further improve your energy efficiency. Glass coating – Glass tinted with Low-E (low-emissivity) coating can reflect solar heat. In the winter, Low-E glass reflects heat back into the room, keeping it warmer. In the summer, it reflects heat away from your home, keeping it cooler. There are different types of Low-E glass, each designed for the climate where you live.

– Glass tinted with Low-E (low-emissivity) coating can reflect solar heat. In the winter, Low-E glass reflects heat back into the room, keeping it warmer. In the summer, it reflects heat away from your home, keeping it cooler. There are different types of Low-E glass, each designed for the climate where you live. Insulating gas – Many windows feature harmless, inert gas between the panes of glass, which provides an extra layer of insulation. This gas has a higher resistance to heat flow than air, improving the thermal performance of windows.

– Many windows feature harmless, inert gas between the panes of glass, which provides an extra layer of insulation. This gas has a higher resistance to heat flow than air, improving the thermal performance of windows. Solar window film – In addition to Low-E coating, there’s solar window film to add more tint to your windows. It works the same way as tint on a car window and comes in a variety of colors. Talk with a window expert to determine if it’s a good option for your home and region.

3. Professional Window Installation

The construction and parts of a window aren’t all that matters. Proper installation is also important. Even the most energy-efficient window can lose its performance if it’s installed incorrectly or doesn’t fit right. Professional window installation helps ensure that your energy-saving window performs the way you expect.

During the installation process, you may have another chance to increase energy efficiency. Insulating foam can be added within the frame of some window materials to provide another layer of protection against air leakage. It’s just one of many small changes that can lead to big boosts in energy efficiency in your home.

What to Look for When Choosing Energy-Efficient Replacement Windows

Energy efficiency is the goal, but it takes on different meanings depending on your climate. So energy-efficient replacement windows are designed to do different things in different parts of the country.

In colder climates, windows that let in more energy from the sun may be best. For hot, sunny climates, you want to block out the sun’s rays and heat as much as possible. And if you live in a temperate climate with hot summers and cold winters, you need windows that balance heating and cooling.

You can find all that information right on the window label. Look for the two main energy certifications used in window energy ratings: ENERGY STAR and National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC).

ENERGY STAR Replacement Windows

ENERGY STAR is a government program that certifies energy-efficient windows, doors, appliances and other home products. The ENERGY STAR ratings provide guidance on how much energy and money each product will save you.

An ENERGY STAR label tells you whether a window is certified by the program, and in what part of the country. The energy certification could apply to all 50 states or just certain regions. It may also tell you which energy performance ratings to look for in your climate.