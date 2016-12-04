As the outside temperatures drop, your warm home becomes a haven from cold or below-normal temperatures. But when you notice a cool breeze when you’re indoors, you may need to seek out the potential causes and see what you can do to help keep your home warm and comfortable.

How to identify the source of a draft

One way you can identify the source of drafts is pretty low-tech. It involves a candle or a stick of incense. Very carefully hold a candle or incense near where you noticed the draft. Once you trace the cool air movement to the source, mark it with a sticky note to remember the spot.

There are other, more technical ways that professionals can help identify the source of a draft. If you are struggling to find where the cool air is entering your home, it may be smart to seek some professional help.

Is a draft a sign of window issues?

Not necessarily. And the cool air your feeling may be the result of a natural part of the environment when air moves across the cold glass of a window rather than a draft through windows themselves. Here are a few tips for determining whether your window or the area around your window has a draft.