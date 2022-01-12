Better Comfort

Another crucial benefit eco-friendly windows provide is increased comfort. When your windows insulate your home more efficiently, you reap the cozy rewards. A dual-pane window or other well-insulated choices will keep your home’s temperature from fluctuating, giving you consistent control over the ambient temperature.

Even better, an eco-friendly window installed properly will greatly reduce the amount of leakage and drafting you experience in your home.

In short, choosing eco-friendly windows for your home is a win-win-win. It increases your home’s overall energy efficiency, decreases your ecological footprint and keeps your family more comfortable year-round.

The Difference Between Eco-Friendly and Energy Efficient

During the search for eco-friendly windows, many homeowners will see the terms eco-friendly and energy-efficient used interchangeably, However, an eco-friendly window is more than just energy efficient.

Sustainability That Goes Deeper Than Windows and Doors

Unfortunately, there are a number of companies that seek to capitalize on the green movement without doing the work If you’re eco-conscious and desire to truly make an impact with your choice, then selecting energy-efficient window options is only part of the equation

At Pella, we believe that eco-friendly windows are about more than just the product. We have always been dedicated to running our business sustainably. We practice responsible forest management, maximize our recycling opportunities, and take a comprehensive approach to incorporating sustainability in all of our products and services. Our commitment to sustainable business practices offers us a unique perspective when it comes to understanding how to apply these practices in your home.

How to Know if Your Window Is Eco-Friendly

Knowing who is helping you on your eco-friendly window journey is just the first step. The other question we field from homeowners most often is: “How do I know if my window is eco-friendly?”

What makes a window energy efficient may not always be the best fit for your home or lifestyle needs, so understanding all the components of an energy-efficient window can go a long way toward helping you choose the right eco-friendly windows for your family.