When winter creeps in and the holidays are around the corner, lowering your energy bill is often top of mind. This year, as we continue to spend more time at home and combat the continual rise in cost of living, saving big on your utilities is a major win. Here are some suggestions on how to help lower your energy bill and keep more money in your pocket!

Lowering Your Electric Bill in Winter

This time of year in colder climates, utility costs seem to skyrocket. However, there are a number of ways you can lower your electric bill during the winter months.

Keep your home a couple degrees cooler than you might otherwise prefer. You’d be surprised how easy it is to adjust to a couple of degrees and how much those couple of clicks can save you in the long run.

Bring temperatures down at night. Rising heat from the lower levels of your home can keep second-floor bedrooms cozy at night. Take advantage of this natural phenomenon and lower your thermostat in the evening.

Replace windows to reduce leakage. More efficient windows installed professionally will keep your heat where it belongs - in the house.

Of course, if you’re looking for more comprehensive solutions for lowering your electric bill in the winter months, you can think bigger, too. For example, updating your home’s heating and cooling system to a more energy efficient option can save a lot of money in the winter and year-round.