The warmth and charm of farmhouse style is currently one of the hottest trends in home decorating. Farmhouse style is a timeless look that has surged in popularity and highlights today's emphasis on comfortable living. Rustic, country-chic style makes a home feel welcoming and cozy, and you can get this look with just a few easy changes. Since windows are the focal point of a room, a farmhouse window trim is a great way to add character to your home.

Get the look: farmhouse window trim

Farmhouse moulding and window trim styles are usually chunkier than traditional trim and instantly adds depth and texture. Farmhouse window casing style tends to be thicker than standard casing and often consists of two or more pieces. It gives the trim a more substantial look, and you can build around the style with details like bead board or board and batten wainscoting. Add rustic decorating elements like vintage signs and graphic throw pillows, and you'll soon have the farmhouse look you're craving.

Elements of farmhouse style

What exactly is farmhouse style? Mostly, it's a simple, sensible way of styling to get a relaxed, easy-going feel. The style originates from the cozy clutter of actual farm houses, but you certainly don't have to live on a farm to get the look. Farmhouse style features items like upcycled and re-used objects, old or reclaimed wood, burlap, galvanized metals, and comfortable furniture. It is welcoming and unpretentious without being sloppy.

If you're looking for cozy, cottage style in your home, there are some easy things you can do to get the look. Design elements like antique signs and architectural salvage add instant charm. If you have a unique collection, bring it all together artistically on white shelving for a striking conversation piece. Don't be afraid of bold prints and patterns on pillows or even furniture. Use rustic items like crates, baskets, and vintage suitcases for additional storage. In the kitchen, simple subway tile remains a popular choice for a country feel. Adding farmhouse window trim and these design ideas are simple ways to solidify the farmhouse look.

Farmhouse finishing touches

Window trim finish should coordinate with the rest of the room for a complete, cohesive look. You can choose a rustic, unfinished wood like pine or oak and then stain it to match your existing trim. Another option is choosing prefinished stain colors like Golden Oak, Early American, or Natural, which eliminates painting or staining from the project. You can also paint your farmhouse window trim a traditional white or other trim color. Changing out your window trim for a farmhouse style might be the perfect time to give some attention to other trim in the room, like the door frame and baseboards. A fresh coat of paint on all the trim gives your room new life, and will highlight your new window trim wonderfully.

