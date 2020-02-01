It’s no small step — selling a house means change. Big change. And deciding when you’re ready to sell is an intimidating task in and of itself. That’s why, when it does come time to sell, you’ll likely want the process to go quickly and smoothly. We know it might be hard to believe quick and smooth are words even worth muttering when it comes to something as unpredictable as the housing market. But, if you follow these four tips, your house-selling journey is sure to be as easy as possible.

1. Quick Design Fix: Open Concept

Selling your house can be made a lot simpler if it conforms to contemporary design trends. One popular style that has been, and likely will stay, in fashion is the open floor plan. Kitchens and family rooms are prime time hangout areas for families, so why keep them separate? Homebuyers prefer a seamless flow from one room to the next, a connected space that allows them to keep one eye on the kids and the other eye on dinner.

If you don’t currently have an open floor plan, here are a few pointers to make your space feel open without having to rip down any walls.

Let In Light

A little light makes a big difference. Daylight actually can make a room feel larger. An investment in larger windows can allow more light to rush into your room. A combination bay window could do just the trick, as they jut out beyond the walls, adding space, and light, to any room. Adding a large mirror across from your bay windows could help amplify space even more by reflecting daylight throughout the entirety of a room.

Color Change

Dark-colored décor and furniture can cramp a room, sucking out space and making it feel much smaller than it actually is. Try adding in lighter colors where you can. Repaint dark cabinets or walls, swap out your rug for staging purposes or apply a brighter finish or paint color to your window frames. Fortunately, Pella has a variety of bright paint colors and finishes to choose from, including Bright White and Linen White.

Invigorate Your Walls

Differentiating your walls from the ceiling can trick your eyes, making you think the ceiling is actually higher than it is. Chair rails, wainscoting and molding can help create this effect, producing a space that looks a lot larger, and more seamless, than it is in reality.