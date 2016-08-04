Making improvements to your home is always a great idea. Whether you're getting ready to sell or planning on staying a long time, it's smart to put your money towards home improvements that are going to mean something in the long run. But how do you know which home improvements really matter? We've compiled a list of the top five updates you can make that can not only impact your opinion of your home, but potentially a buyer’s opinion as well.

1. Renovate your kitchen

A kitchen renovation can be one of the top ways to prepare your home for a successful resale. In fact, you can expect a 60 to 83 percent return on a kitchen renovation when you sell your home, according to Remodeling Magazine.1 The key is not to go overboard and end up with a kitchen that is more upscale than the rest of the house. It's best to stick with traditional elements instead of going with the latest trends. Quality wooden cabinets, tile or stone flooring and stone counter tops are all choices that can stand the test of time. You can include the latest, modern accents without completely giving in to fads.

2. Update your bathroom

Next to the kitchen, the bathroom is another room in the house that can be very important when it comes to resale. Generally speaking, buyers are looking for homes that already have an updated bathroom. According to the National Association of Realtors, bathrooms give you about a 58 percent return on your investment.2 In the smallest room of the house, little details count. Invest in high quality faucets and fixtures. Be sure not to skimp on lighting and include wall mounted fixtures as well as overhead fixtures. Current trends which will remain popular for some time include large, walk-in showers with multiple shower heads, and stone bathroom counter tops like granite.

A bathroom update is also a great time to think about using 'universal design'. Universal design is design that is accessible for all people, and it is not just for people with special needs. Homeowners are also incorporating these design principles because they plan to age in their homes. Bathroom universal design choices are things like curb-less shower stalls, touch faucets and floating bathroom vanities. Incorporating universal design features in both the kitchen and bath can add additional value to your home.