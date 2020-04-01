5 Signs It's Time to Replace Your Windows

Your windows can’t speak directly to you, but they might be starting to show some signs that they need to be replaced. While high-quality windows can function properly for decades, outdoor elements, everyday wear and tear and other factors can impact the lifespan of your home’s windows. Here are some indicators it might be time to consider replacement windows:

1. Weather Damage

From high wind events and severe thunderstorms to hailstorms and salty air, Mother Nature can take a toll on your windows. If your neighborhood experiences a severe weather event, you’ll want to check your windows for any signs of damage — especially if they experienced weather stronger than what they were designed to handle. Not all window damage is obvious to the untrained eye, so if you suspect anything might be wrong, contact your local Pella showroom to schedule a free consultation and have your windows evaluated by a professional.

2. Drafty Windows

Drafty windows cause your home’s climate-controlled air to leak out while allowing outside air to drift in. Pockets of hot or cold air in front of your windows or an unusual breeze might be a sign of a drafty window. More expensive energy bills might be another indicator of a faulty window, as drafts push your heating and cooling system to work harder than it needs to.

While a drafty window doesn’t necessarily need to be replaced, it can be the sign of other window issues, such as missing or damaged weatherstripping or hardware, the presence of a damaged window pane or a jamb that is stuck, making it difficult to fully open and close your window. Luckily, an expert can evaluate your drafty window and help determine if it can be fixed with a little amount of work or if it requires a full replacement.

3. High Energy Costs

Drafty, improperly sealed or old windows can be behind your high home energy costs. According to Energy.gov, faulty windows can cause your utility bills to increase anywhere from 10–25 percent as your HVAC system runs overtime to compensate for the climate-controlled air that has escaped your home. Cut down on energy costs with energy-efficient replacement windows from Pella. Schedule a free in-home consultation with one of our Pella window professionals to get started. Based on your budget, the climate in which you live and the style of your home, we will work with you to determine which of our ENERGY STAR® certified windows make the most sense for your home.

4. Window Condensation

Condensation on the inside or the outside of your windows is generally nothing to worry about. In fact, it’s often a sign that your windows are efficient and functioning properly. However, condensation between panes of glass can indicate an issue like seal failure — a problem that can easily be avoided or solved with proper window replacement. If you notice condensation between the glass of your window, contact your window manufacturer.

5. Aesthetically Unappealing

If you are undertaking a home makeover or remodel, chances are you want your windows to match your new aesthetic — especially if your home is older and your current windows reflect a more dated look. Performing a window makeover provides the opportunity to switch up the type or size of windows in your home, allowing for better functionality and efficiency. Your local Pella representative can help you determine the style, size, color and performance features of replacement windows that will have the biggest overall impact on the appearance of your space.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Look to these five signs that it’s time to replace your windows. When you’re ready to talk about your replacement window project, contact your local Pella showroom to set up a free in-home consultation.