There’s a point during every winter when you can’t locate the source of a draft in your home. It could be coming from a window that isn’t closed or sealed correctly, or it could result from another source.

Why It’s Important To Get Rid of Drafts

Even the smallest of cracks can make homes uncomfortable and chilly and result in larger heating and cooling costs. In fact, with appropriately sealed windows, you can save 10% on your monthly energy bill or 20% of your heating and cooling costs, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® program. To help limit spending and decrease drafty air from passing through your home, it’s important to be able to identify where these drafts could be coming from and why.

How To Locate Drafts in the House

In rooms that have many windows and doors, it can be challenging to locate the exact source of a draft. Here are some helpful tips to locate it:

Use a straightforward visual inspection to look for gaps and cracks in unusual points of air leakage, such as knee walls, outdoor faucets, attic doors or windows with workable means. Ensure that windows and doors are shut and latched. Make sure that the sealant or gasket around the operable portion of the window or door is properly sealing. Test the installation by verifying if the draft is passing through the window or around the window, between the window and the coarse opening. A window will only perform as well as it is installed. Call a specialist from Pella Windows and Doors to have them conduct a home energy audit.

Once you’ve found where the draft or air leakage is originating, the next step is to concentrate on the cause of the draft or air leakage.

What To Do About a Drafty Door or Window

There are a few things you can do to lower the impact of a drafty door or window, such as rearranging your furniture or adding curtains. If you want to get rid of the draft once and for all, consult with a window or door replacement or repair expert to see what your options are.

At Pella, we specialize in all things Windows and Doors. With an in-home consultation, our dedicated team of experts can help you determine if a window or door replacement is the right option for your home, and will be there to help you every step of the way.