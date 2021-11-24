Tips for Planning and Remodeling Your Kitchen

Planning Your Kitchen Remodel is Key

Before you can determine which tips will best suit your particular project, first you have to envision what you’re trying to accomplish. Putting pen to paper with the goals you hope to accomplish by remodeling is a great place to start. Consider whether the current space meets your family’s needs, how the kitchen is used in a typical day and week, what kinds of familial activities happen in and around your kitchen space. For example, do your children tend to do their homework at an island counter? Does all the mail pile up in a corner? Think through the good, the bad, and the ugly of how the space is currently used as well as how you would like to use it in the future and determine your remodel goals from there.

For instance, if you typically have little helpers when cooking, consider adding an overhang to your kitchen island or breakfast bar with a spot for barstools. If you like to bake, ensure you have a large enough area of counter space for cutting out cookies or kneading bread dough.

Once you have utility figured out, it’s safe to bring style into the equation. Remodeling for personal use and remodeling to sell require two entirely different stylistic viewpoints, but here’s what we would recommend considering whichever way you want to go.

Remodeling the Kitchen for Personal Use

If you’re remodeling with the intention of staying in your home and enjoying all that hard work for the years to come, this is the fun part. Break out the Pinterest boards and get your sticky notes ready -- it’s time to daydream! Figure out what your style as homeowners lends to the kitchen and what you’d potentially like to introduce that may impact style choices for the rest of your home. Look into current trends, past trends, what’s forecasted for the future of kitchen design, and take note of what you like, dislike, and don’t really care about. The best part of undertaking a kitchen remodel for your own enjoyment is that you get to do whatever you want. Want to knock that wall down and add a breakfast nook complete with the bay window you’ve been dreaming of? Have at it! Your only limiting factors are your imagination and your budget.

Remodeling the Kitchen to Sell

When you’re remodeling a kitchen in anticipation of listing your home, your considerations should be a little different. Many homebuyers are looking for a relatively blank canvas for them to paint with their own personal style. For this reason, neutral finishes, updated appliances and hardware and ensuring everything is in good condition should be your main priorities. Choose a timeless kitchen design and let your prospective buyers imagine all the possibilities.