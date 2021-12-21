Well-maintained homes often sell more quickly — and for a better price — than those left in disrepair, but how much time and effort should you invest? Savvy home sellers may only want to make home improvements that generate the greatest return on investment.

Common questions we often hear from homeowners about this include: "Is it worth replacing my home's windows before selling?" and "Do new windows increase home value?"

The answers vary depending on your situation and budget. Here are the pros and cons of replacing your windows before you sell your home.

Is it Worth Replacing Windows Before Selling a House?

Before you replace all of your windows ahead of a home sale, take a look at the most recent return on investment for this type of project. According to the National Association of Realtors 2020 cost vs. value report, homeowners who replaced their windows with new energy efficient windows saw an average return of over 72% of the project cost upon resale.

While this number may seem low, there are other reasons to replace your windows besides an improvement in the home's list or selling price. With so many of us spending more time at home, buyers are increasingly looking for "move-in ready" homes with custom finishes and high-end details.

Do New Windows Help Sell a House?

The second crucial question we need to answer is whether replacing windows increases the likelihood of a quick home sale. The answer may be... yes!

A 2021 survey by the National Association of Homebuilders found that 83% of home buyers considered ENERGY STAR windows to be essential or desirable. Energy efficiency is an attractive quality because most buyers do not want to purchase an inefficient home that generates excessive monthly energy costs.

Many buyers also prefer not to go through the hassle of replacing home windows themselves. Older windows are less efficient and may have further problems that would result in a failed home inspection. Faced with a choice between a home with windows that need to be replaced and a home that costs slightly more but has new, efficient windows, many buyers prefer the turnkey solution.

Besides increasing energy efficiency, new windows can also make a home look more modern and well-maintained. This can be a major selling point for buyers who do not want to do any renovations after they purchase a home.

In sum, investing in new windows may make selling your home easier, although it is not a guarantee.

Selecting the Best Window Style

Choosing replacement windows is both an art and a science. Window replacements should fit the style of your home. Selecting replacement windows that look awkward or out of place can actually detract from the value of your home. For example, installing modern vinyl windows in a traditional, colonial style home will probably give the house a confusing, even off-putting appearance that may drive buyers to look elsewhere.

Take your time in choosing new windows for your home. Think critically about the proper window style. Pay attention to the window material you choose for your replacement as well as the cost of the project.

Should You Replace Windows Before Selling a House?

New, energy-efficient windows can make a home much more attractive to buyers, so it is a decision you should consider carefully. While there is no guarantee for how much value new windows add to a house, many homeowners who replace their windows see the benefits when they go to sell.

If you're looking for expert guidance on replacing the windows in your home ahead of a sale,