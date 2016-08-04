4. Size & Quantity

When it comes to replacement costs, the amount of glass is an important factor. Large windows with expansive glass let in abundant light but are more costly. If you are working within a budget, it can be smarter to choose smaller or standard-sized options.

Replacing a single window will be less expensive than replacing multiple windows in an entire room or throughout your whole house. If you are planning on replacing all of the windows in your home, it may make sense to spread the cost out by working in phases rather than getting them all done at once.

Some manufacturers provide promotions that can make it more cost-efficient to replace more windows at one time. Another option is to check with your manufacturer about the financing options they offer, which might allow you to complete the replacement immediately but repay over a period of time.

5. Window Type

In addition to window size and material, the style of the window can influence the final cost of your replacement. You want your windows to embody your individual preferences and the unique style of your house, whether that’s a traditional-style white bay window or a contemporary black casement. Select the style of window that is right for you and your budget.

These are just five factors to consider when looking into replacement windows. Creating a budget is an important first step that will help as you weigh your options. At Pella, our goal is to make the window shopping and installation process as easy as possible. If you’re considering replacing windows in your home, we invite you to visit your nearest Pella showroom or schedule a free in-home consultation to speak with a knowledgeable window and door professional and learn more about your window replacement options.