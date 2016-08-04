5 Factors That Can Influence Window Replacement Cost
Posted
on August 4, 2016
Whether you are looking to replace broken or damaged windows or refresh your home’s exterior, purchasing new windows ranks high on the priority list for many homeowners. New windows can completely revitalize a space with natural light and an architectural accent. They also offer practical benefits, such as improving energy efficiency by helping to lower your heating and cooling costs. Replacement windows are a true and valuable investment in your home.
When considering a project like this, you might wonder how much it costs to replace windows. Deciding on the right replacement windows for you can depend on many preferences, such as your lifestyle, your budget and the aesthetic of your space. In addition to your style preferences, size, material, installation and labor all factor into the cost of window replacement.
1. Window Material
Wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows have a number of benefits and come at varying price points. Each material comes with its own considerations, like available performance features, window type and hardware styles.
Wood windows are available with low-maintenance aluminum-clad exteriors and multiple options for different interior wood finishes. Wood windows typically cost more than fiberglass and vinyl windows, but have the widest variety of interior paint, stain and hardware options. As the most customizable material, our wood products are available in styles ranging from traditional to modern with customization options and award-winning innovations.
Fiberglass windows are an extremely durable choice, able to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations in diverse climates. You don’t have to sacrifice beauty for performance though — Pella Impervia fiberglass windows offer sleek, timeless style. They’re available in a variety of powder-coated finish options, including black.
Vinyl windows tend to be more budget-friendly and remain an economical choice throughout the life of the window. They require minimal upkeep and maintenance as they do not require painting or sealing. Vinyl windows are an energy-efficient option for your home — they’re made from multi-chambered frames with foam insulation, which help reduce thermal transfer.
2. Installation Requirements
Sometimes, homeowners get so caught up in picking the best type of replacement windows that they forget about the costs associated with the installation process. While many homeowners turn to DIY window installation to save money on window replacement, it is still a wise first step to consult with a professional before beginning. They will give you estimates that help you understand your replacement options and what work might be involved. From there you can decide if the scope of work is within your abilities to complete. Installation is the key to proper performance, so it’s important to have the window installed right the first time.
If you have any doubts if you’re capable of your own window replacement, call the experts and let them handle the process for you. After all, a quality window or door is only as good as its installation. Expert installation is the ideal way to deliver a safe, effective and proper window installation process.
3. Features & Options
Thinking about between-the-glass blinds or shades? Or perhaps you want to upgrade from double- to triple-pane window glass for enhanced insulation and noise reduction? Certain window features and options have additional costs. Special or custom window shapes, or whether you choose single- or double-hung windows, can influence the price. Make sure to factor in these various selections when you are reviewing window options.
4. Size & Quantity
When it comes to replacement costs, the amount of glass is an important factor. Large windows with expansive glass let in abundant light but are more costly. If you are working within a budget, it can be smarter to choose smaller or standard-sized options.
Replacing a single window will be less expensive than replacing multiple windows in an entire room or throughout your whole house. If you are planning on replacing all of the windows in your home, it may make sense to spread the cost out by working in phases rather than getting them all done at once.
Some manufacturers provide promotions that can make it more cost-efficient to replace more windows at one time. Another option is to check with your manufacturer about the financing options they offer, which might allow you to complete the replacement immediately but repay over a period of time.
5. Window Type
In addition to window size and material, the style of the window can influence the final cost of your replacement. You want your windows to embody your individual preferences and the unique style of your house, whether that’s a traditional-style white bay window or a contemporary black casement. Select the style of window that is right for you and your budget.
These are just five factors to consider when looking into replacement windows. Creating a budget is an important first step that will help as you weigh your options. At Pella, our goal is to make the window shopping and installation process as easy as possible. If you’re considering replacing windows in your home, we invite you to visit your nearest Pella showroom or schedule a free in-home consultation to speak with a knowledgeable window and door professional and learn more about your window replacement options.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.