Spring is a time of rebirth. Even in warmer climates, the change from winter to spring makes the outdoors come alive. That rejuvenation sparks many homeowners to make their homes feel as fresh as the new blooms outside.

While there’s nothing like the look of a home after a thorough spring cleaning, there’s still more work to be done after you’ve spruced up the inside of your home.

Why Spring Is the Best Time for Downspout, Window and Gutter Cleaning

Nearly everything in your home requires a little annual maintenance. And there are a few weather-related factors that make spring a great time to do some home maintenance:

Warmer temps – The weather is just right — not too hot, not too cold. So you can open up your windows to clean them or get outside to check things off your to-do list.

– The weather is just right — not too hot, not too cold. So you can open up your windows to clean them or get outside to check things off your to-do list. Flowering plants – The warmer weather kickstarts the growth of plants. As part of that, they release pollen or sap. That can build up on your windows and create a sticky film that obstructs the glass or accumulates on the frame. The sticky substance can also mix with old leaves or debris in your gutters, potentially creating blockages.

– The warmer weather kickstarts the growth of plants. As part of that, they release pollen or sap. That can build up on your windows and create a sticky film that obstructs the glass or accumulates on the frame. The sticky substance can also mix with old leaves or debris in your gutters, potentially creating blockages. Rainy forecast – While precipitation depends on where you live, spring brings a lot of rain for many parts of the country. Sometimes, that helps do the work of cleaning out your gutters and downspouts for you! But if they’re full of debris, a rainstorm can cause them to flood. With nowhere else to go, the water can leak down into your roof, siding or windows and cause permanent damage.

You can easily help your home transition from winter to spring in one weekend if you follow these tips for cleaning windows, gutters and downspouts.