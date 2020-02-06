Spring Cleaning: A Room by Room Checklist and Annual Maintenance Tips

With spring comes the promise of renewal and rejuvenation. And there are few better ways to rejuvenate your home than with a spring cleaning.

Room by Room Spring Cleaning Checklist

Thinking about tackling your spring house cleaning can seem overwhelming at first. We’ve broken down the basics into room cleaning checklists that can be easily managed. Some homeowners like to ease into spring by knocking out the smallest rooms first. Others take a deep dive into their deep clean and start with the dirtiest spots. Either way, this spring-cleaning list will help you start spring with a clean slate.

Clear Up the Kitchen

Clean the oven, microwave, stove top, refrigerator and other appliances — inside and out.

Clear out and wash cabinets, drawers, and pantry shelves.

Sanitize the sink, drain and handles on cabinets and appliances.

Pull out your fridge and oven (if possible) to clean underneath and behind them.

Throw out any fridge or pantry items past their freshness and drop peels of overripe fruit into your garbage disposal for a clean, citrus scent.

Clean and dust any windows you have in your kitchen, especially above the sink.

Scrub Your Bathrooms

Clean and disinfect the sink, faucet, countertops and toilet.

Scrub showers and baths from floor to ceiling.

Wash shower doors and curtains.

Clean out and wash cabinets, drawers and closet shelves.

Use your toothbrush to get into tiny crevices and then discard.

Unclutter Your Bedrooms

Wash and dry clean bed linens, blankets, comforters and duvets.

Organize drawers, closets and wardrobes — and haul unwanted clothes away for donation or consignment.

Rotate or flip your mattress for more evenly distributed wear.

Deep Clean the Laundry Room

Clean behind and underneath the washer and dryer.

Sanitize the washing machine’s drum.

Clean the washer gasket, detergent trays, and other spots where soap and mold may build up.

Clear out the lint trap and dryer vent.

Quick Cleans for Each Room of Your House

Clean window glass, trim, and hardware.

Vacuum carpets, area rugs and curtains.

Dust corners, ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds, furniture, shelves and decor.

Sweep and mop hardwood and tile floors.

Clean door panels, hardware, and glass — don't forget the screens.

Disinfect doorknobs, cabinet hardware, light switches, and other high-use handles.

Annual Maintenance Checklist

As you go room-by-room ridding your home of dust and dirt, inspect each room for routine maintenance issues. Many household fixtures require annual inspections. And some are necessary for the safety of you and your family. Before you move onto the next room in your deep clean, inspect these four things:

Window Cleaning & Checkup

An annual checkup can extend the life and maintain the beauty of your windows. Repaint, re-stain, or re-caulk your windows as needed for better performance. Look for leaks and improper drainage that may expose your windows to water damage. If you notice some wear and tear around your windows that you are unable to fix, it may be time to look into replacing your windows.

Entry & Patio Door Maintenance

Patio, entry and storm doors have different maintenance needs. We recommend that you check your entry and patio doors at least once a year to help prolong the life of your door and ensure maximum warranty coverage.

Inspect the condition of the paint or stain and apply a new coat if needed. We recommend that a topcoat is reapplied every 18 to 24 months. Check for leaks and draining issues just like on your windows. Make sure the exterior sealant or caulking is not cracked, broken or missing. Check your owner’s manual for detailed maintenance guidelines.

Check Your Smoke Detectors

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends you do this monthly, but you may have missed this home safety task. Most alarms are powered or backed up by 9V batteries, and it’s recommended you replace those yearly. Swap in some new batteries and run a test to make sure your alarms are working properly. Smoke detectors expire after 10 years. Check the date on the back to see if your alarm is still safe to use, or if you need to install a new one.

Do Your Light Bulbs Need to Be Replaced?

Turn on your lights and lamps in each room to check for burnt-out bulbs, and screw in any needed replacements.

You can’t tackle a whole home spring cleaning all in one day — or even on a weekend. Make a schedule and go through your house room-by-room. Chunking spring cleaning into manageable tasks can make the annual ritual much easier. Once you check off that last box, you’ll feel as refreshed and renewed as your beautiful, clean home.