A Guide to the Parts of a Window

Frame - The framework that surrounds and supports the entire window system, which is comprised of the head, jamb, and sill.

Glass - The framed sheet of glass within a window frame.

Head - The main horizontal part that forms the top of the window frame.

Jambs - The main vertical parts that form the sides of the window frame.

Sill - Sometimes referred to as the “stool” of the window, the sill is the main horizontal part that forms the bottom of the window frame.

Jambliner - The strip placed on the sides of a window, providing a snug fit for the window sash.

Sash - The movable part of a window that holds the glass.

Rails - There are three rails on a double-hung window. The upper and lower rails, which together comprise the horizontal piece of a window sash. The check rail, in the middle of the window, is where the bottom part of the upper sash meets the upper part of the lower sash.

Balance - Normally spring-loaded, the mechanical device used in single- and double-hung windows to counterbalance the weight of the sash during opening and closing.

Lift - The handle for raising the lower sash.

Sash Lock - The locking mechanism that engages with the sash lock strike to reduce rattling.

Weep Hole - Individual openings in the window sill that enable water or condensation to escape.