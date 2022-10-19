Bathroom Windows That Provide Privacy and Enhance Your Home Design

For smaller bathrooms, consider double-hung or single-hung windows. These windows include a sash that allows the window to slide up (and down for double-hung windows) to let fresh air in without requiring the window to extend beyond the home’s exterior wall. These classic windows can be sized appropriately to fit a small footprint.

As the most popular window style found in American homes, double-hung windows complement a variety of architectural and decorative styles. This makes them a popular replacement window.

Get a Unique Look With Window Treatments

Window treatments like unique blinds, trendy curtains, and even indoor shutters bring a bathroom window look together while offering additional privacy.

Sheer curtains diffuse light to create a calming atmosphere, Roman blinds in a bold pattern add a sophisticated touch. Full length curtains offer a more traditional feel, and pairing blinds with cafe shutters gives you complete control over light and privacy levels. Pairing the right window treatment with the exceptional performance and energy efficiency that Pella windows provide ensures that your bathroom stays stylish and comfortable all year long.

Find Your Ideal Bathroom Windows with Pella

Installing the right windows make small spaces, powder rooms, expansive ensuite bathrooms and full-scale at-home spas thrive. Choosing the window that sits at the perfect intersection of privacy, performance, and style for your home and personal preferences is much easier when you work with the professionals at Pella. Request a consultation today and work with our experts to find the ideal bathroom windows that meet your needs.