Choosing the Right Window Treatment

Window Treatment Styles: Curtains

A timeless window treatment option, curtains can be an excellent option for those who want a combination of style and privacy. Whether you prefer traditional or modern, the diverse price and style range of curtains makes them an affordable option for homeowners.

The first factor to consider when selecting window curtains is the amount of light you want entering a room. Sheer curtains, for example, can set an ambient tone that will flood your home with soft and gentle light. Another popular option, valance curtains skim the top of your windows as a stylish accent. If you’ve chosen your windows to maximize natural light, valance curtains and sheer curtains are a great way to keep that sunlight while personalizing your window design.

If these curtain styles are letting too much sun in, consider other curtain types instead. Blackout curtains are great for entertainment rooms that require a darkened atmosphere to avoid glares on the TV screen. For those who struggle with falling or staying asleep, blackout curtains are recommended to help regulate a more normal sleep pattern.

In addition to helping control the amount of light in your home, curtains can also improve your property's energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy “medium-colored draperies with white-plastic backings can reduce heat gains by 33% and most conventional draperies can reduce heat loss from a warm room up to 10% when drawn during cold weather.”

Window Treatment Styles: Shades

For homeowners looking for different window treatment ideas than curtains or blinds, shades can be an ideal solution. Shades are window coverings made of soft textile materials. Shades roll up and down to provide the desired amount of daylight and privacy. Some modern styles of shades open from both the top and bottom, providing ultimate flexibility. Cordless shades are visually cleaner, and safer for children and pets. The following are different types of shades.