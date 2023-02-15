Choosing the Right Window Treatment
on February 15, 2023
Getting the most out of your windows is more than just setup and installation. It’s also about design. The interior decoration of a window, known as “window treatment," is a great way to make your home more beautiful, inviting, and comfortable with minimal expense and maximum effect.
However, many homeowners may find themselves wondering what their options are when it comes time to decide which window treatments will best complement their home.
Whether your priority is form, function, or a combination of the two, there is a wide selection of window treatment options to choose from. To help simplify your choices, we’ve categorized window treatment options into four main types.
Window Treatment Styles: Blinds
Blinds are a popular, cost-effective choice for homeowners because window blinds allow you to customize the amount of sunlight that enters your residence while also increasing your home’s privacy. The following are popular blind choices.
- Horizontal blinds. Perfect for narrow and tall windows, the horizontal alignment also provides more privacy.
- Vertical blinds. Offer more sunlight exposure and can make your ceilings look higher.
- Wood blinds. A good alternative to plastic-made blinds, try experimenting with lighter earth tones to add a unique design flair to your home.
- Aluminum blinds. A durable option for bathrooms and other areas that are exposed often to moisture.
- Vinyl blinds. A budget-friendly option, these blinds are easy to clean and maintain.
Want blinds, but don’t want the cleaning or maintenance? Explore our between-the-glass blinds & shades selection. These special blinds and shades are, as the name suggests, installed in between window glass panes. This shields your blinds and shades from damage that their regular counterparts might experience. Here are a few more reasons why you might want between-the-glass blinds & shades.
- Improved safety. The cordless feature means there is no risk of your little ones getting tangled when playing near your blinds.
- Easy to use. Add the motorized feature and you can manage these blinds and shades virtually with the free Pella Insynctive® App.
- Beautiful Design Colors. Available in popular hues, our shades and blinds can match your home’s aesthetic or become the standout decorative piece.
Window Treatment Styles: Curtains
A timeless window treatment option, curtains can be an excellent option for those who want a combination of style and privacy. Whether you prefer traditional or modern, the diverse price and style range of curtains makes them an affordable option for homeowners.
The first factor to consider when selecting window curtains is the amount of light you want entering a room. Sheer curtains, for example, can set an ambient tone that will flood your home with soft and gentle light. Another popular option, valance curtains skim the top of your windows as a stylish accent. If you’ve chosen your windows to maximize natural light, valance curtains and sheer curtains are a great way to keep that sunlight while personalizing your window design.
If these curtain styles are letting too much sun in, consider other curtain types instead. Blackout curtains are great for entertainment rooms that require a darkened atmosphere to avoid glares on the TV screen. For those who struggle with falling or staying asleep, blackout curtains are recommended to help regulate a more normal sleep pattern.
In addition to helping control the amount of light in your home, curtains can also improve your property's energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy “medium-colored draperies with white-plastic backings can reduce heat gains by 33% and most conventional draperies can reduce heat loss from a warm room up to 10% when drawn during cold weather.”
Window Treatment Styles: Shades
For homeowners looking for different window treatment ideas than curtains or blinds, shades can be an ideal solution. Shades are window coverings made of soft textile materials. Shades roll up and down to provide the desired amount of daylight and privacy. Some modern styles of shades open from both the top and bottom, providing ultimate flexibility. Cordless shades are visually cleaner, and safer for children and pets. The following are different types of shades.
- Roman shades. This classic accordion-style shade is popular for its unique aesthetic appeal and for being energy-efficient.
- Translucent shades. Also known as light filtering shades, this option allows sunlight into a room through the shade. If you want more light or visibility, simply pull up the shade.
- Cellular or honeycomb shades. For a different alternative, opt for cellular or honeycomb shades. Their solid lightweight pleated fabric provides superior insulation, functionality and can enhance your window’s look.
Window Treatment Styles: Shutters
The best solution when it comes to light blocking potential as well as privacy, shutters can bring functionality as well as classic aesthetic design to your home. Compared to blinds, shades or curtains, shutters provide a more durable layer of protection against storms and harsh weather conditions. There are many types of shutters including:
- Panel Shutters. Solid rectangles that resemble small, narrow doors.
- Louvered shutters. Made of horizontal slats these shutters can be closed over the windows while still allowing airflow.
- Board and batten shutters. A rustic style that resembles small barn doors.
