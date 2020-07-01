Home design trends come and go but there’s one that has never wavered: the bay window. Since the late 15th century, bay windows have appeared on homes of all styles to add elegance and architectural detail.

The first bay windows were purely ornamental. Over the centuries, architects found they could do so much more — fill a room with natural light, carve out additional space and improve the airflow in your home. With all those benefits, bay windows have made their way into homes across the world.

Types of Bay Windows

Bay windows have been around for more than 500 years but they haven’t changed all that much. You can incorporate different window styles, change the angle and add a few architectural details, providing a wide variety of design options to fit your preferences. Even with all that design flexibility, there are really only four different types of bay windows:

1. Canted Bay Windows

Canted bay windows have the classic shape you expect to see in a bay window. They have a flat front with angled sides and are only found on the first level of homes and buildings.

2. Box Bay Windows

Box bay windows are structurally the same as canted windows. The difference is that the flanking windows on the side meet the front window at a 90 degree angle, creating the shape of a box.

3. Oriel Windows

Oriel bay windows are the oldest form of bay windows, first popularized on mansions during the English Renaissance. They are built into the side of a home, never touching the ground, so they can be found on any story of a home or building. To provide structural support to an oriel window, there’s usually a decorative bracket or corbel of wood, stone, or masonry underneath the windows.

4. Circle Bay Windows

Circle bay windows are less common but they are distinct enough to have their own category. They are defined by larger panes of glass on the three sides of the bay and additional panes above the windows. Circle bay windows typically feature the most intricate moldings and ornamental details of any type of bay window.