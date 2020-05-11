Black Window Frames: The Latest in Home Design

Black is back. Or maybe it never left. The color has always stood for elegance. Yet, most windows and design styles have long stuck to white and neutral tones.

Until now. Black window frames are on the rise. It’s one of the latest trends in modern design. The timeless sophistication of the color can fit many other styles, too — inside and outside of your house.

What’s Behind the Black Window Trend

Homeowners and builders are choosing black windows when designing eye-catching rooms or beautiful homes. The black window trend may feel new and fresh. But like many design movements, it’s actually a revival of an older trend. Black windows were first seen when steel and aluminum were popular window materials in the early 20th century. They’ve experienced a resurgence and are some of the trendiest products because:

Black is sleek. Simple black lines establish a dramatic look for your home. Black-framed exterior windows, front doors and sliding doors are trendsetting thanks to their versatility. Regardless of the house, they can offer a current touch to your home. Black trim windows can contrast current design with a strong attachment to the outdoors, subtly combining outdoor and indoor feels.

When a black window interior is matched with neutral walls or black exterior is complemented with white trim, a home suddenly takes on a distinct contrasting look that draws in the eye without overtaking the design. Black is modern but timeless. There’s a reason that the look of a “little black dress” never goes out of style. No matter what styles come and go, a clean black line can create a subtle, but dramatic impact. Whether it’s painted wood, vinyl or fiberglass window frames, the understated element of a black window frame will continue to be modern and timeless for years to come.

Black Windows Go With Any Exterior Color Palette

You know black is a versatile color in your wardrobe. It goes with everything. The same can be said of your home. Brick or stone, light or dark siding, black complements any color palette.

That can do wonders for your interior design, no matter your home’s style. And because this simple look accents your room on its own, adding black frame windows into your home design makes window treatments unnecessary.

Black windows can have just as big of an impact on the exterior of your home. It provides stark contrast that outlines your window opening, highlights the architectural interest of your window style and can even create a focal point on the front of your home.

If you’re toying with the idea of black exterior windows, take a look at these exquisite color combinations to upgrade your curb appeal.