Black Front Doors: 5 Ideas to Boost Your Curb Appeal

Black is one of the trendiest colors in home design. From black steel furnishings to black appliances to black windows, the color has taken over the interior. The latest color trend literally puts black front and center.

Why Black is a Trending Front Door Color

Because the front entrance is the focal point of your home’s facade, it’s seen as a place to make a statement. You add decor to celebrate the seasons or show off your personal style. The color of your front door presents another opportunity to do just that.

Black is a versatile color that transcends architectural styles and designs. It can harken back to the original elegance of a traditional house or emphasize the simple, sleek feel of a modern home. Black can do both of these things because it is a deep, bold, dramatic color that has been considered stylish for centuries.

While black entry doors are rising in popularity, the classic appeal of the color means that it isn’t confined to this trend. Upgrading to a black front entry door right now will still look like a good move years from now.

And that may even help your resale value. A 2018 analysis of more than 135,000 homes by real estate database Zillow found that houses with black front doors sold for an average of $6,271 more than expected.

Black Front Door Design Ideas

A color change alone can dramatically transform your front entrance. But black’s versatility as a color pays off again in the number of different ways you can style your entry door. Black provides a visual contrast to every other color in the crayon box. So whether it’s your home’s exterior color scheme, your choice of door hardware or a panel or two of glass, you can expertly embellish your black exterior door to make an even bigger statement.

1. Black Front Door with Glass