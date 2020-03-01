Replacement Window Sizes

Double-hung and casement windows come in many different sizes and configurations, but there are some fundamental differences. Double-hung windows can typically offer much larger operable windows than casement windows. So, if you are trying to fill a large opening and want it to open, a double-hung is probably your best bet. If you choose casement windows for the same large opening you might need to put in two casement windows, adding to the cost and cutting down on visible glass due to the additional frame and sash.

Replacement Window Screens

Another difference between double-hung and casement windows is how the screens work. Double-hung windows have a screen, either full or half, that sits on the outside of the window, so it will cover the exterior, changing the aesthetics and cutting down on the visible light that enters the home. Replacement casement windows have a screen that sits on the interior of the window frame. This screen covers the opening, hides the sash of the window, and cuts down on the visible light that enters the home.

The good news is that Pella offers a retractable hidden screen on both double-hung and casement windows. These screens are available on select products. The screen is there when you need it, gone when you don’t. When the screen is retracted more light enters your home, the beauty of your new windows is not hidden behind fiberglass screen cloth, and your screens are protected from dust, pets, and little hands.

A Few Last Things to Consider

Since replacement windows are often going into older homes, homeowners often have to deal with existing conditions and limitations. For example, if the window you are replacing goes out onto a deck, you may want to use a double-hung because a casement window, when open, would swing out and potentially impede traffic on the deck.

Another issue is egress in bedroom windows. When replacing windows in a bedroom, homeowners will want to ensure there is as much clear opening as possible in case someone needs to exit the room through the window. Depending on the shape and size of the opening, one type of window may be the better option over the other.

As you can see, double-hung windows and casement windows each have their differences and different applications. In the end, it is a combination of many features and benefits that will decide which window style you choose for your window replacement project. Although getting started with window replacement decisions may seem daunting, our expert consultants will be with you every step of the way.

