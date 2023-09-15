Window color trends have significantly changed as homeowner preferences have evolved. Beyond the classic staples that have been and always will be popular, there’s a new wave of shades capturing the attention of contemporary designers and homeowners alike. Here are some of the trendiest emerging colors and how to use them to complement your home’s aesthetic.

Tan Windows

Striking a harmonious balance between the vivid contrasts of white and black, tan windows emerge as an elegant choice. These windows offer an understated appearance that allows the rest of the home to stand out. Especially resonant with homes having earthy tones or rustic themes, they radiate warmth and charm.

Navy Windows

A color that has steadily gained traction, navy windows provide a relaxed, sophisticated touch. They blend beautifully with white or gray exteriors and add depth to homes with brick or stone finishes. These windows also evoke a classic style while offering a fresh twist on traditional color palettes.

Gray Windows

Gray windows are perfect for those who seek a neutral color but want a more contemporary feel for their home. Gray windows offer a modern twist, pairing exceptionally well with numerous exterior home colors, especially lighter shades, providing a contrast that's subtle yet pronounced. These factors make gray windows an excellent choice for those looking to make a statement without taking a big risk.

Brown Windows

Brown windows speak volumes about elegance and refined taste by adding an air of luxury to your home. They work well with stonework exteriors and homes with a more classical architectural bend. Brown window frames also serve as a perfect backdrop for large green landscapes, enhancing the rich beauty of outdoor settings.

Green Windows

For those inclined towards a nature-inspired palette, muted green window frames can provide a serene and organic touch. Green windows also work exceptionally well for homes surrounded by lush landscapes, as these windows can complement already impressive green spaces.