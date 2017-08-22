Window Features to Know and Explore

As a homeowner, you want your house to reflect who you are. When replacing your windows, you are presented with various choices and options to customize the look, aesthetics, and operation of your windows.

In addition to decisions on window style and material, there are optional window features that can add to your home’s style and comfort. To help you determine your replacement needs, we’ve detailed some of the features you have to choose from.

Important Window Features

The basic design of a window is generally composed of insulating glass with a frame to hold it in place. Many windows are designed in a way that allow even more components or multiple windows configured together to fill an opening or meet a certain aesthetic. Aesthetics are an important aspect of a window, but functionality is also important. For instance, window glass is an important aspect of window efficiency, helping maintain your home’s ideal temperature.