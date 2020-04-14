Spring is here, with the promise of warmer temperatures on shiny and sun-filled days. It’s a good time to think about grilles. Not the grills that cook tasty summer meals, but the grilles that can refresh the look of your home’s windows.

Window grilles are attention-getting horizontal and/or vertical bars that decorate large panes of glass within windows, often giving the appearance of smaller, divided windows. They are commonly used as a design throwback to when window glass could not be made in the large sheets available today.

Historically, glass was delicate and large pieces were almost impossible to move without breaking. The solution was to create numerous small pieces of glass placed together by window grilles.