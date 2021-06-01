Choosing between window grids and gridless windows is not an either-or decision. You can have both! Not every window in your whole home has to look exactly the same. In fact, many homes have a mix of gridless and grid windows. To get the right balance of window grilles for your home, follow these guidelines.

1. Consistency is key.

Too many grille patterns will distract instead of enhance your home’s style. You want a unified look. Use the same grille pattern for windows on the same floor or side of the house. Many homes use the same grille pattern on all front-facing windows to boost curb appeal but leave windows on the back of the house unobstructed to emphasize the surrounding scenery. If you’re replacing a single window, follow the style established by the others unless it’s a focal point.

2. Consider the size and type of window.

Grids make a large window look like several smaller ones. Small windows with grilles may feel too cluttered or obstruct too much sunlight. On the other hand, large picture windows are a focal pointand are often meant to maximize sunlight and showcase the outdoors. Go gridless or with a pattern that only goes around the perimeter, leaving more glass unobstructed. If you have flanking windows, that’s a better spot for styling with grilles.

3. Complement with color.

Yes, there’s more to decide than just the grille pattern. Window grids can be stained or painted a variety of colors. The exterior window grid can be a different color than the roomside one. Choose colors that match your home’s color palette. Match the color of the window frames or choose a contrasting color for a bold look.

The types of window grids, patterns, interior colors and exterior colors differ between window manufacturers. So be sure to consult your local window and door expert about available window grid options and the trends shaping your city.